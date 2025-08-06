Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Katt Williams To Serve As On-Course Correspondent For PGA Tour Live Katt Williams is set to cover the FedEx St. Jude Championship at PGA Tour Live.







Katt Williams is gearing up to show off his love for the game of golf when he serves as an on-course correspondent for PGA Tour Live.

Taking place Aug. 7 to 10 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Williams will team up with ESPN analyst Michael Collins to provide coverage of the widely followed golf tournament. This marks a step up from his previous guest appearance with Collins, where he joined for a few holes during the 2024 Tour Championship.

“The thing that I like about golf is that it permeates so many different parts of your life,” Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not like it fixes everything, but it gives you a new parameter for things. The first four holes not going to your liking? It has the ability to ruin the day, but it doesn’t have to. You can fix this front nine, you see? And level this front nine out to where you can still have a good 18.”

Known for proudly showing off his athletic prowess, the Friday After Next star shared his confidence in his golf swing and the “toxic positivity” he gets out of the game.

“I’m to the point where I don’t even really have bad shots. You know what I mean? Like if I aimed right, and I meant for the ball to go right, but the ball went left — where I am in my journey, I feel like the ball knows better than me, and that that must be the angle that I must need to take this at (the pin), and that’s why it went over there — not I made a mistake and shanked it, and it went over to the right,” Williams shared. “I don’t even look at it like that, and because that’s the way it is in golf, that’s the way it is in my real life. It’s almost toxic positivity. I know that that happened because I didn’t keep my head down, and I’m just going to try to make sure that I keep it down (the next time). It takes away a lot of the pressures of doing poorly, because you’ve got so many opportunities to do a better job.”

The top 70 golfers will compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with only 50 advancing to the BMW Championship and 30 moving on to the Tour Championship to battle for the title. The overall playoffs champion will walk away with a $10 million bonus, while the total prize pool across all events reaches an impressive $100 million.

RELATED CONTENT: Mo’Nique Reveals Katt Williams Helped Fellow Comedian Yvette Wilson Until She Died