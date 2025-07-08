Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morehouse Grads Return To ‘The D’ To Open City’s First Golf Retail Store The brand's first retail store has opened in Detroit's airport.







Two Morehouse graduates are taking their Eastside Golf brand back to their hometown of Detroit.

When Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper first started the golf apparel brand, they initiated a movement that connected a younger audience with diverse interests in golf. Their idea went on to secure millions in venture funding in 2024, gaining $3.4 million through EP Gold Ventures. According to AFROTech, the initiative was developed through a partnership between the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) and Elysian Park Ventures.

Since then, they have scored new premium partnerships with the likes of the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Jordan Brand, with a footwear collaboration with Nike. Now, the rising founders are returning to their roots, expanding opportunities with Eastside Golf through its first retail store, choosing Detroit for the honor.

Both men have deep ties to the area, with Cooper hailing from Flint. Even before this historic feat, Cooper also made history as the first Black PGA teaching professional at the Detroit Golf Club. However, it was in Detroit where Ajanaku sparked the idea of Eastside, and it was also there that the city’s people showed him love for the initial design.

“I came up with the idea for Eastside Golf while I was working in finance in Detroit,” Ajanaku said in a press release obtained by the news outlet.

He added, “I remember showing Earl a sketch of our Swingman logo, and he suggested I put it on a t-shirt. I did, and I was stopped so many times while I was walking around Detroit by people asking where I got this shirt. At that point, I knew there was something there, and Eastside Golf was born. With that history, it just feels right to open our first store here.”

The move to their own location follows the brand’s success at other stores, with this latest venture co-operated by Paradies Lagardère. The retail management company praised Eastside Golf for its connection of the sport to streetwear fashion and culture.

“Eastside Golf transcends culture, music, streetwear and golf, creating clothing that appeals to both golfers and non-golfers alike,” added Aaron Bonham, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at Paradies Lagardère, said in the presser. “As golf continues to gain more cultural relevancy and credibility, we anticipate this store will perform incredibly well and look forward to expanding our partnership through our PGA TOUR Shops and future Eastside Golf locations.”

Now, their brick-and-mortar store reigns at the Detroit International Airport’s Terminal A. The 300-square-foot space will feature Eastside Golf apparel and accessories, including its Swingman sweatshirts, tracksuits, and essential polo shirts.

