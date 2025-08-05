BE Global by Mary Spiller Mercedes-Benz Expands West African Footprint With Truck Assembly Plant In Senegal Mercedes-Benz is launching a truck assembly plant in Senegal that promises jobs and industrial growth.







German automotive juggernaut Mercedes-Benz is ramping up its investment in Africa with plans to open a truck assembly plant in Senegal, a move seen as a major boost to the region’s industrial and economic development.

The upcoming facility, which is expected to launch its first production line by the end of 2025, is part of a three-way collaboration between the Senegalese government, Mercedes-Benz, and Global Truck Systems (GTS).

Initially, the plant will focus on assembling military trucks for the Senegalese armed forces, with future plans to include civilian and commercial vehicles.

“An initial assembly line will be operational by the end of 2025. Several hundred jobs will be created during the initial phase, with a target of several thousand in the long term,” said Jan Weber, commercial director of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, during an interview with Senegal’s national broadcaster RTS.

The announcement from Business Insider Africa comes after a high-level meeting between Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and a Mercedes-Benz delegation led by CEO Franziska Cusumano.

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz will provide Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits, allowing for the local assembly of trucks. This model reduces import dependency while simultaneously developing local manufacturing capabilities.

The initiative dovetails with Senegal’s broader strategy to industrialize its economy, attract foreign investment, and create skilled jobs. It also positions Dakar—a key logistics hub—as a central node in West Africa’s growing automotive ecosystem.

Mercedes-Benz emphasized the long-term vision of the project in a company statement: “The objective is to provide high-quality conditions for locally assembled vehicles, including long-term service support. With the commitment of Daimler Truck, the two local partners can create new jobs on site and thus contribute to the country’s value creation and economic development.”

Africa’s commercial vehicle market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by infrastructure projects, urbanization, and increasing intra-regional trade. The German automaker already maintains strong operations in South Africa, where Daimler Truck Southern Africa employs around 300 people at one of the company’s largest facilities outside Germany. It also has assembly partnerships in Egypt and Algeria.

By bringing operations closer to West Africa’s emerging markets, Mercedes-Benz is not only supporting regional development but also strengthening its position in a rapidly expanding global logistics sector.

