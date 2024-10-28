News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Man Sentenced To 68 Years After Killing Child’s Mother And Grandmother In Washington D.C. Apartment 35-year-old Keanan Turner of Clinton, Maryland, was sentenced after killing his baby's mother and grandmother and trying to kill his child







A Washington, D.C. jury found a man guilty of killing two people, a mother and daughter, on July 24. A Superior Court judge sentenced the killer to 68 years in prison on October 18.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, announced that a D.C. Superior Court jury found Keanan Turner guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while armed with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, attempted first-degree murder of a minor, second-degree cruelty to children, arson, and destruction of property earlier this summer. He was also found guilty of four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license.

The 35-year-old Turner of Clinton, Maryland, was sentenced to 68 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Maribeth Raffinan. Turner was convicted for the 2021 murders of Wanda Wright and Ebony Wright, as well as for the shooting of a third victim, the attempted murder of an infant, and setting fire to their apartment.

Prosecutors wanted a life sentence for the Maryland man without the possibility of parole. The government cited his complete lack of remorse, the planning of the murders, the fact that he killed both women at the same time, and the heinous nature of the crime, saying he killed two innocent women while attempting to kill his own infant child, who he left to burn to death. He took those actions to get out of paying child support.

During Turner’s trial, the government presented evidence showing that he was in a relationship with Ebony when she became pregnant with his child. He asked her to have an abortion, and she refused, so he stopped talking to her. When she gave birth to their child, she filed a custody and child support lawsuit against him. On April 12, 2021, Turner contacted Ebony Wright so he could see their child at her apartment. Ebony’s mother, Wanda, and another relative were there when he arrived.

While with them, he went to the bathroom, and when he returned, he had a gun and used it to shoot Ebony in the head while she was holding the son. He then shot her mother in the back of the head, then went into a back bedroom, and also shot the relative in the face. Before he left the apartment, Turner lit the custody papers and set the apartment on fire, trying to kill his son in the process. The relative escaped with the child and called 911.

RELATED CONTENT: Police Search For Suspect In Alleged Revenge Killing Of Woman Over Brother’s Death