Maryland Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 13-Year-Old Daughter

Police officials have charged a Maryland mother with attempted murder after alleging that she shot her 13-year-old daughter in the neck at their Seat Pleasant home.

According to the Seat Pleasant Police Department, detectives have arrested and charged 32-year-old Talecka Brown with first-degree attempted murder.

Seat Pleasant Police Officers Apprehend a Mother Who Shot Her Daughter https://t.co/IY8himO9lL pic.twitter.com/nQIVE6ovcs — Seat Pleasant Police (@SPPDNews) September 24, 2024

The incident took place on Sept. 23. Police officers were summoned to the residence at approximately 4:50 p.m. after a report of a shooting at the home. When they arrived, the officers saw the unidentified girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit discovered that Brown was responsible for the shooting and detained and charged her with first-degree attempted murder, amongst other charges.

Acting Chief of Police Cedric Heyward said, “I have to commend my officers for their rapid response and decisive actions at the scene. It is always tragic when we have acts of violence within our community, but it is heart-wrenching when the perpetrator is supposed to be your protector. I am glad to hear that the victim is recovering at a local hospital, but the emotional trauma will remain for some time. The Seat Pleasant Police Department is committed to working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Prince George’s County Police to ensure we hold Ms. Brown accountable for her actions.”

NBC Washington reported that the daughter expressed to police officers at the hospital that she and her mother got into an altercation. When it was over, the daughter went to walk down the stairs and heard a gunshot and fell to the bottom of the stairs. After being hit, she wasn’t able to move, and her mother told her to tell police officers that she was shot by someone who broke into the home.

Brown did tell police officers that a homeless person shot her daughter, and she discovered her already bleeding when the girl got home from school.

Cops stated they could smell the scent of a discharged weapon inside the home and asked Brown if there was a gun in the house. She told them one was in a safe, but it wasn’t hers nor registered.

She gave conflicting accounts of what happened but eventually admitted that she was the only one in the house when her daughter was shot.

Brown is in custody and awaiting a bond review hearing on Sept. 25.