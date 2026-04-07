Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kehlani Makes Clear That No ICE Agents Are True Fans Of Her Music In Strict Message The "Folded" singer, known for her social advocacy, posted a strict message to any ICE agents that consider themselves fans.







Kehlani wants ICE agents to skip out on streaming her music, declaring them not true fans of artistry.

The “Folded” singer, known for her social advocacy, posted a strict message to any ICE agents who consider themselves fans. She emphasized that she does not align with any employees with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Oakland native shared her P.S.A. to her Instagram Story.

“Public service announcement: don’t ever fix your mouth to speak to me or ask for a photo,” Kehlani wrote, as reported by Hot97. “Don’t compliment me if you work for I.C.E.”

However, the singer took things even further. She claimed that she’d rather miss out on the streaming dollars than have her music bumped by immigration enforcers.

She continued, “I’m dead to [you], don’t acknowledge me, and delete all my music.”

The issuance comes as the government remains in a partial shutdown over funding for ICE through the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers remain divided over enforcement requirements for ICE agents as violent immigration raids took place nationwide earlier this year.

Kehlani has stood firm as a staunch opponent of ICE, even using her Grammy Award acceptance speech to call out the government agency. She used music’s biggest night to shed light on the issue plaguing the country, encouraging other artists to speak out against the deportation efforts.

“I hope everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on,” Kehlani told the audience. “And I’m gonna leave this and say, f— I.C.E.”

However, some naysayers argued that not everyone who works for ICE supports its current tactics.

“In this economy jobs are scarce. Not everyone who works for ICE is bad. Some are trying to support their families, and you need good people in all industries,” wrote one commenter.

Others deemed her advocacy to be disingenuous and a way to draw attention to herself. However, Kehlani has made clear that she is not hearing the haters or ICE supporters who feel a way.



The singer has also previously used her platform to stand up for social causes, continuing to advocate for LGBTQIA+ support and pro-Palestine initiatives.

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