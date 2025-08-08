News by Kandiss Edwards From Spin Cycle To Self-Care: Kehlani Helps Single Moms Get Their Laundry ‘Folded’ Khelani is celebrating the success of her new single "Folded" by providing dry cleaner services to single moms across the U.S.







Kehlani is giving back to her fans with a new laundry service. The Grammy-nominated artist is providing single mothers with dry cleaning services. Inspired by the success of her latest single, Folded, the singer partnered with the nonprofit organization Current Initiative’s Laundry Project.

Titled Nini’s Fluff & Fold, the name of the event mirrors the fictional dry cleaners in the Folded music video.

On Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, Kehlani will pay for dry cleaning services at select laundromats in seven U.S. cities. The chosen cities include her hometown of Oakland, Long Beach, Charlotte, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York.

No registration is required. Services will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Her own lived experiences inspired the act of kindness. A single mother raised the singer. As a result, she will offer assistance to women who are in the same position. On Aug. 7, she announced the initiative on X, emphasizing that it is not a promotional endeavor.

“Growing up, I knew how hard it was for all the single mamas in my family to get the tasks done on top of it all. Clean clothes is a basic necessity. I got y’all.” This deep-seated understanding of the challenges many mothers face drives the spirit of the event, which is designed to provide practical support rather than a promotional opportunity.”

The song is currently trending on multiple social media platforms. Thus, Kehlani is channeling its momentum and turning it into a tangible form of gratitude.

“A thank-you for sending this song over the moon,” Khelani added in her post, “I love you mommy’s. you deserve the world.”

To maintain the focus on the charitable act, Kehlani made it clear that she would not be present at any of the locations. The initiative is an ongoing trend of artists creating social impact by turning personal success into a community benefit.

