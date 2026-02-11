San Francisco 49ers’ Keion White Shot After Allegedly Getting Into Argument With Lil Baby

NFL player Keion White was reportedly shot in San Francisco early Feb. 9 after an altercation with rapper Lil Baby.

According to The San Francisco Standard, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end was shot early Monday morning at Dahlia’s nightclub on Mission Street ,while attending a private party at the venue.

An eyewitness told police that an entourage accompanying Lil Baby was at the nightclub and tried to enter the 49ers player’s private event. An argument ensued between the rapper and the football player.

The private party was on an upstairs floor, and the argument took place on the main floor. The witness stated that he went upstairs to get a manager, and he heard two shots. He said that when he went back downstairs, he discovered that White had been shot in the leg, although he did not witness the actual shooting, so he does not know who shot White.

Another witness told the media outlet that she did not see the shooting but heard four gunshots. The shooting took place around 4:06 a.m.

In a police report, an officer wrote, “As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor. Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

White was taken to a local hospital after being shot. Police have stated that when they questioned the football player about who shot him, he did not cooperate with the officers.

Police were able to retrieve some evidence that included a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber casing.

San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie took to social media to comment on the incident.

Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly. I’ve spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership—we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure… — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) February 10, 2026

NFL.com reported that the 49ers released a statement about the incident:

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team statement read. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

This past season was White’s first in San Francisco after being traded by the New England Patriots last year. He played in 14 games in 2025 with 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and six hits (nine games, 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks with 49ers).

Police have not arrested any suspects as the investigation continues.

