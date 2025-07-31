Lil Baby Gifts Thousands Of Students At 5th Annual Back To School Fest In Atlanta

Recording artist Lil Baby gave back to his community, hosting his fifth annual Back to School Fest at West End Production Park for thousands of families.

The Atlanta native and his nonprofit organization, The Jones Project, gifted over 4,000 families with much-needed supplies to help send children back to school and alleviate the pressure on those who cannot afford certain items. Many sponsors and partners also came out to support the efforts of “The Bigger Picture” rapper.

J.McCallister Events, The Jessie Rose Project, The Athlete’s Foot, Fanatics, Slim & Husky’s Pizza, Zaxby’s, and Dr. Bombay assisted in providing thousands of students with complimentary items, including school supplies, uniforms, backpacks, shoes, wellness kits, exclusive Fanatics-branded gear, and more.

Attendees were able to enjoy themselves inside a warehouse that was transformed to provide the families with space to enjoy themselves and the activities there. Kids got the chance to enjoy the carnival rides, various games, face painting, and a bounce house. There were also free haircuts and braiding services given.

City leaders from Atlanta attended the event to show support for the rapper and his nonprofit, including Atlanta City Council members Andrea Boone, Michael J. Bonds, and Marci Collier Overstreet, as well as Eshe Collins, a civil rights attorney and board member of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The Atlanta Voice got the opportunity to speak to Lil Baby at the event.

“It means a lot to be able to come back and give back, because I know so much comes behind not having shoes and school utensils and stuff for school, because that be a lot of kids’ reason to steer off,” Lil Baby told the media outlet.

He stated he felt good knowing that with the efforts of his event, that’s one less thing parents don’t have to worry about.

“To know that the parents don’t have to stress about this part makes me feel good,” said Lil Baby.

