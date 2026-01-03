News by Mary Spiller San Francisco Approves Framework For Reparations Fund Without Committing Public Money City leaders call the measure a symbolic step toward accountability, while critics say it falls short without guaranteed funding.







San Francisco officials have taken a formal step toward potential reparations for Black residents by approving a measure that creates a dedicated fund for financial repair, though no city money has been set aside to support it.

As reported by ABC 7 News, the ordinance, passed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 16 and signed last week by Mayor Daniel Lurie, establishes a reparations fund intended for African-American residents who can demonstrate documented harm caused by past city policies. The fund is designed to receive future contributions, but it does not include an initial allocation from San Francisco’s budget.

Mayor Lurie said the city’s current financial outlook prevents it from committing public dollars to the effort. San Francisco is facing a projected budget deficit approaching $1 billion, limiting its ability to expand new spending initiatives.

“Given these historic fiscal challenges, the city does not have resources to allocate to this fund,” Lurie said in a statement, adding that his administration is open to directing private funding to eligible recipients if such contributions become available.

Supporters of the measure argue that the ordinance represents an important acknowledgment of the city’s role in decades of harm inflicted on Black communities through discriminatory housing practices, economic exclusion and displacement. Still, some advocates caution that symbolism alone is not enough.

“I would argue that the city is accountable for not just investing in this fund, but for supporting in all the ways possible the recommendations of our plan, including financial repair,” said Eric McDonnell, former chair of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. “It is a step in the right direction. It by no means demonstrates or represents a full-on commitment to making something happen.”

McDonnell’s committee concluded its three-year term in early 2024 after publishing a sweeping 400-page report in 2023. The report included more than 100 recommendations aimed at addressing historical injustices, among them a proposal for a one-time $5 million payment to each eligible individual. Under the committee’s framework, eligibility would be determined by documented proof of harm tied to San Francisco policies.

Lurie acknowledged the work of the committee and community advocates, noting that discussions around reparations began before his administration. In his statement, he referenced long-standing damage to neighborhoods such as the Western Addition and Bayview and emphasized his administration’s broader investments in public services for Black residents.

“For several years, communities across the city have been working with government to acknowledge the decades of harm done to San Francisco’s Black community,” Lurie said. “If there is private funding that can be legally dedicated to this fund, we stand ready to ensure that funding gets to those who are eligible for it.”

While the measure does not guarantee direct payments, it establishes a legal and administrative structure that supporters say could serve as a foundation for future reparations efforts. Whether the fund ultimately delivers financial repair, however, may depend on the city’s fiscal recovery and the willingness of private donors to contribute.

