Photo credit: Susan J. Ross Politics by Sidnee Michelle Keisha Lance Bottoms Taps Kandi Burruss, T.I., Dr. Jamal Bryant And More For Georgia Transition Team Other notable members include television personality Heavenly Kimes, pastor Jamal Bryant, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and Ryan Wilson.







Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has named a coalition of prominent Black entertainers, entrepreneurs, faith leaders, and public officials to her transition committee as she prepares to take office in January, according to a recent announcement.

The newly announced committee includes Grammy-winning entertainer and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss; rapper T.I., whose legal name is Clifford Harris; Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant; television personality Rasheeda Frost; theater director Kenny Leon; and music executive Isaac Hayes III.

Other notable members include television personality Heavenly Kimes, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and Ryan Wilson, co-founder of The Gathering Spot.

The appointments bring together influential figures from Georgia’s entertainment, business, political, and faith communities as Lance Bottoms assembles her incoming administration.

The announcement is part of Georgia’s Promise, Lance Bottoms’ gubernatorial transition initiative, which also includes key staff appointments and seven policy committees tasked with developing recommendations for her administration’s first budget and legislative agenda.

“We have important work ahead to deliver for Georgians by reducing costs, expanding Medicaid, and building a stronger future for the next generation,” Lance Bottoms said in a statement.

The seven policy committees will address education, workforce development, economic opportunity, healthcare, transportation, public safety, and government operations.

Committee members will assess existing programs, consult agency leaders and stakeholders, and recommend policy actions ahead of the new administration.

The broader transition committee also includes Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Bishop William Murphy III, and artist Fahamu Pecou, highlighting the range of civic and community voices participating in the transition.

Keisha Lance Bottoms also appointed Tharon Johnson as transition chief of staff, La’Keitha Carlos as deputy chief of staff, and Jon Keen as chief operating officer.

The transition staff will coordinate committee activities, recruit candidates for administration positions, and work with outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp’s team to facilitate the transfer of power.

Additional committees and members could be announced in the coming weeks.

Georgians interested in serving in the administration, state government, or on state boards and commissions can apply through Georgia’s Promise.

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