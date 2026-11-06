HBCU by Sidnee Michelle HBCU Alumni Make History With Major Wins In 2026 Midterm Elections Lance Bottoms was among several candidates with HBCU ties who secured victories in gubernatorial, congressional, and local elections.







Graduates of historically Black colleges and universities secured historic victories in the 2026 midterm elections, including the nation’s first Black woman elected governor, as HBCU alums won key races nationwide, Capital B News reports.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Florida A&M University graduate, became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history after winning Georgia’s gubernatorial race on Nov. 3. The Democrat, who earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, campaigned on expanding Medicaid, increasing affordable housing, and protecting voting rights.

According to the outlet, Lance Bottoms was among several candidates with HBCU ties who won gubernatorial, congressional, and local elections.

In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds became the state’s first Black governor. Donalds also attended Florida A&M before transferring to Florida State University, where he earned his degree. His campaign focused on affordability, immigration enforcement, and tax cuts.

Spelman College graduate Adrienne Adams also made history, becoming New York’s first Black woman elected lieutenant governor. The former New York City Council speaker campaigned alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul on affordability, public safety, and childcare.

Florida A&M graduate Milton Potter was elected lieutenant governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands alongside Gov.-elect Stacey Plaskett.

HBCU graduates also secured congressional victories. Florida A&M alumnus Oliver Gilbert III won Florida’s 24th Congressional District, while Howard University graduate Donna Miller won Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District. Both Democrats emphasized economic opportunity and affordability.

In Georgia, Talladega College graduate Nikema Williams won reelection to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District, campaigning on homeownership, education, and narrowing the wealth gap.

Other victories included Fisk University graduate Justin Jones, who won reelection to Tennessee’s House of Representatives, and Howard University School of Law graduate Letitia James, who secured another term as New York attorney general.

In Texas, Spelman graduate Letitia Plummer became the first Black woman elected to a judgeship in Harris County, according to Capital B.

The victories placed HBCU graduates in leadership positions across state governments, Congress, and local offices, reinforcing the institutions’ longstanding role in preparing Black political leaders.

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