Politics by Ida Harris Keisha Lance Bottoms Wins Georgia Primary, Becomes Democratic Nominee For Governor The former Atlanta mayor is on track to become the first Black woman elected governor







Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wins the Georgia primary elections, becoming the democratic candidate to run for the gubernatorial seat in November, NBC News reported. If Bottoms wins the general election, she will become the first Black woman elected as U.S. governor.

Bottoms won by a stretch. Of the total 1,079,721 votes reported, Bottoms earned 606,983—securing over 56 percent of the vote, according to the New York Times.

The 60th mayor of Atlanta beat out six other hopeful contenders: Jason Esteves, former Georgia state senator; Michael Thurmond, former CEO of Dekalb County; Geoff Duncan, former republican lieutenant governor, who surprised constituents after switching parties; Derrick Jackson, Georgia state representative; Amanda Duffy, a self-described “working class mother;” and the founder of Atlanta’s Impact Church, Olu Brown. It is not yet determined who Bottoms’ opponent will be for the general election, as the republican primary will go to a runoff between Georgia Lt. governor Burt Jones and Rick Jackson, a billionaire executive in health care.

As Bottoms approached the podium to give her election night speech, she was greeted by a room of ecstatic campaign supporters, who cheered “KLB,” the acronyms of her name. She thanked them for their support, talked about faith and shared her plight from campaigning to candidacy.

“I am humbled to be your Democratic nominee for governor of this race,” Bottoms told the crowd.

“Together, with all of you, we have shown what happens, when the people of Georgia show up and believe that their votes are our voice, and that our voices will never be silent. I am reminded that the grace of God is sufficient.”

Bottoms continued: “When we launched this campaign, I had no idea where the support and resources would come from. But I repeatedly said, God does not give vision without provision. And that provision has been through each of you who voted, who volunteered, who donated, and prayed for our campaign. I am grateful your support means more than you know. My faith is often my God, and has often given me clarity during some of the most challenging times in my life. I relied on that faith after the last presidential election, when I prayed, and I asked for guidance, what I would be called to do in this season. It is that faith that has led me to offer myself as a candidate for governor of this great state.”

Watch Bottoms’ full acceptance speech below:

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