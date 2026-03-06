Food by Jeroslyn JoVonn Keith Lee Joins Brooklyn Dumpling Shop As An Official Investor: ‘God Is Amazing’ Lee has joined Brooklyn Dumpling House as an official brand investor.







Keith Lee is leaning into what he calls his “Legacy Building Year,” announcing a new partnership with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop as an official investor.

On March 4, Lee revealed how he is expanding beyond TikTok reviews and stepping into the role of culinary brand investor. One of his first ventures is with the rapidly growing Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, an Asian-inspired fast-casual chain gaining traction nationwide.

“Legacy Building Year , Amen 🙏🏽,” he captioned an Instagram announcement. “Not only are we official investors but If You’re in Dallas, come pull up on me at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in Deep Ellum this Friday, March 6 at (2pm). I’ll be there serving dumplings and chillin with everybody. First 100 people in line get free swag of your choice – hat, t-shirt, or sweatshirt, see you there.”

“God Is Amazing 🙏🏽,” Lee added.

Known for its signature dumplings, which are also sold frozen in retail stores, the brand will now have Lee on board as an official investor and ambassador, a press release announced.

“I’ve always believed that food brings people together, and that’s what stood out to me about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop,” Lee said in a statement. “It’s creative, it’s accessible, and it doesn’t cut corners on flavor.

“Partnering with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is about more than just great food, it’s about community, culture, and creating experiences people can enjoy and trust,” he added. “I’m excited to be part of what they’re building and to help introduce even more people to something special.”

To celebrate the partnership, Lee will appear at the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop location in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 6. The brand will also be a featured vendor at Lee’s one-day food festival, FamiLee Day, set for May 16 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

The collaboration, along with the launch of his inaugural food festival, marks a major milestone in Lee’s journey from TikTok food reviewer to a trusted and influential figure in the food community.

