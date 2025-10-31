Lifestyle by Selena Hill The Rise Of Keith Lee: From Food Reviews To Cultural Impact From humble beginnings to cultural impact, Keith Lee’s story is proof that authenticity, faith, and purpose are the real ingredients for success







What began as one man filming himself while eating takeout from local eateries has evolved into a movement that’s reshaped the economic trajectory for countless small restaurants across the country. Keith Lee, the former professional MMA fighter-turned-social media powerhouse, now holds the key that determines success for restaurateurs without big marketing budgets.

With over 17 million followers on TikTok and 2.6 million on Instagram, Lee’s food reviews have become a viral phenomenon. The restaurants featured in his videos — many of which are Black-owned and/or family-run — often experience what is now known as “The Keith Lee Effect,” which ushers in long lines, sold-out menus, and newfound media attention that can change a business’s trajectory overnight.

“I’ve been on TikTok since 2020,” Lee told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “But it wasn’t until December 2022 that I realized people were taking it way more seriously than me just eating food. I still just be eating food, praying, and staying with my family—but it’s spiraled into something much bigger in other people’s eyes.”

One of the reasons behind Lee’s viral reach is his humility and transparency, which have made him one of the most trusted voices on the Internet.

“I just be chilling,” he said with a laugh. “I understand that I’m put here by God and I have a purpose, but I’m just a vessel. The real heroes are the people who wait outside for two or three hours to support those small family-owned businesses.”

Still, not every city has welcomed his honest reviews. Lee’s comments about food scenes in Atlanta and D.C. sparked public backlash. Still, he remains grounded. “I don’t take it personal,” he said. “I get that people take pride in their city’s food culture. I just mind my business and adapt.”

However, he won’t remain silent if criticism erupts into attacks on his family or small business owners. “I’ll take the heat before letting those restaurants be at the forefront of negativity,” he said. “This is their livelihood—it’s way more serious for them than me just eating food.”

Despite his fame, Lee insists that money has never been his motivation. “I don’t make a lot of money on social media itself,” he said. “Most of it comes from companies with marketing budgets who want to collaborate. But I don’t take a dime from small restaurants.”

Kieth Lee has also turned down multi-million-dollar offers that didn’t align with his values. “Not all money is my money,” he said. “If you take what’s not meant for you just because it looks good, you block the blessings that are.”

Still, Lee’s business savvy is undeniable. He teased that he’s working on new products and long-term projects slated for release over the next few months. “I’ve been meticulous about it,” he said. “Everything coming at the end of this year or next has been thought about for a very long time.”

As Lee’s millions of followers know, faith and family are at the center of his empire. “I pray before everything—before I eat, before I drive, before an interview,” he said. “And I don’t ask for anything. I just thank God in advance.”

It’s that gratitude and groundedness that keep him balanced amid fame. “We were happy when we were living in a two-bedroom apartment on food stamps,” he said. “As long as my family is healthy and together, I’m more than happy. Everything else is extra.”

Watch Keith Lee’s full exclusive interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE below.