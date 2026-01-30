Keith Lee Is Hosting 1st Food Festival In New Orleans On May 16

TikTok food critic phenom Keith Lee is hosting announced a food festival. The Familee Festival will take place in New Orleans on May 16.

Lee alerted his fans and followers on social media about the event.

“I got to be honest with y’all,” Lee said in the video. “It’s way deeper than that to me. This is something we’ve been working on for the last year. I think it’s going to be the best festival on planet Earth.”

He said people should come out to support the festival, citing the food in addition to big musical acts that will resonate with kids, adults, and grandparents, making it a real family event. He mentioned fun activities, such as carnival rides and sports, including an obstacle course overseen by his family.

Lee said that though this is his first food festival, he plans to do it annually in different cities to promote the local food in each city. For this year, thought, he advised attendees to purchase their tickets when they become available on Feb. 9, warning that prices will increase closer to the event.

“We’ve been working a year on this, and I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

People can head to Keith Lee’s Familee Day website to sign up for the email list and learn about the upcoming food festival. Nola.com reported that Lee is doing this festival in conjunction with Live Nation Urban and New Orleans restaurateur Larry Morrow.

There is little known about the event other than what Lee mentioned in his video. “So far, Lee has revealed that Kajunlicious Food Therapy has signed on as one of the featured restaurants at the event, which he said will feature well-known artists and family-friendly activities with affordably priced tickets,” Nola.com reported.

