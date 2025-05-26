Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman God’s Work! Keith Lee Surprises Black-Owned Pizzeria In Metro Atlanta With $50k Community Award Lee returned to Metro Atlanta to help out another restaurant, this time for its communal upliftment.







TikTok food critic Keith Lee recently surprised a Metro Atlanta pizzeria with a $50k award for its community support.

Shapiro’s has become a staple restaurant in Conyers, Georgia, for its buffalo-style pizza and top-notch customer service. For its consistent efforts toward the surrounding community, Keith Lee and Toast, a restaurant tech company, decided to give back to the restaurant that always uplifts others.

Lee surprised the pizzeria’s owners with a gigantic $50,000 check to thank Shapiro’s for its communal upliftment. While there, the owners and the head pizza maker expressed their gratitude and willingness to help out customers.

“Anybody can spend their money wherever they want to spend it,” stated one of its co-owners. “So we try to show appreciation by giving out a little something. We just try to help in any way that we can.”

According to Fox 5, Lee’s partnership with Toast sought out restaurants that served their communities beyond food, as it is the “little things that matter.” A nationwide lookout for the food spot that embodied these values the most led Lee to visit Shapiro’s for its undeniable service.

“What stood out wasn’t just the food,” Lee said. “This place is a pillar of the community — from mentoring local kids to rewarding students for academic achievement with free pizza.”

After serving meals, Shapiro’s also reaches out to its customers by hosting a “boy discipline” mentorship program for male youth without fathers. The restaurant also offers school supplies and meal assistance for families struggling in the neighborhood.

The restaurant also offers a menu that revamps the traditional pizza shop. From jerk oxtail pizza to spicy shrimp and a Philly cheesesteak-inspired “Renaissance” slice, pizza lovers can try an innovative take on the classic meal.

Wanting everyone to afford a bite, Shapiro’s also offers a 10% discount to first responders, teachers, and government employees. The owners go the extra mile to give back, hosting $500 customer giveaways three times a week and donating leftover food to the homeless.

However, their insistence to make their community a more giving place led to one loyal customer submitting their name for the award.

“The owner is always present with a big smile and willing to support any idea to uplift others,” wrote the customer, Tanya B., in her submission.

With this new gift from Keith Lee and Toast, Shapiro’s can continue expanding its love and support for those who need it most.

