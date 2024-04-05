by Jeroslyn JoVonn Keith Lee’s Return To Atlanta Derailed By Large Crowd Keith Lee made a return to Atlanta, Georgia, and was forced to relocate his event due to driving such a large crowd.









Renowned TikTok food critic Keith Lee made a return to Atlanta, Georgia, and was forced to relocate his event due to driving such a large crowd.

While Lee came with security in the event anyone tried to test him, the social media star received a warm welcome from the Georgia Peach for his second visit. He returned to Atlanta following a rocky experience last year that placed the city at the bottom of his eight-city food tour.

On Wednesday, April 3, Lee took to Instagram to announce his return to Atlanta for a “redemption tour.” This time, instead of touring restaurants, Lee was visiting ATL to give out free food as part of an organized community event he dubbed the “FamLee Food Tour.”

During the event, Lee and his team aimed to give out 500 meals from Larry & Cris Corner Kitchen, pizzas from Pizza Hut, and limited-edition sneakers from Nike.

Considering his last tour of the city, Lee admitted that he wasn’t expecting Atlanta to “welcome him with open arms.” However, he was received so well, that authorities forced him to relocate his event due to the large crowd he drew.

He took to his Instagram Story to announce his community event had been moved to a new location, as captured by Atlanta Eater. The event went on until supplies lasted and drew far more attendees and vendors than expected.

Lee went live during the event to highlight the large crowd he drew and call out the food vendors who arrived at the community event to sell food and not give it out for free.

“It’s a bunch of food trucks that pulled up that I didn’t know were going to pull up and right now I’m trying to make sure that they are on the same mission as far as giving out food,” he explained.

ATLANTA is a fucking SHITSHOW/CESSPOOL. RUN Keith Lee, WE DO NOT DESERVE NICE THINGS! pic.twitter.com/9W4Re2Vsx0 — Derrick DiCaprio (try/me) (@DerrickDiCaprio) April 4, 2024

Lee took to TikTok later in the day to confirm that the additional food trucks did arrive on their own and agreed with the mission to give out free food.

Keith Lee just confirmed that nobody was charging, all the extra trucks that showed out were there for free! https://t.co/SHzM9LSdkk pic.twitter.com/gMVUGQ6ipI — Ti 🌸 (@gnaarlyduude) April 4, 2024

The power of Keith Lee continues to grow as he takes his international food tour to Toronto, Canada.

