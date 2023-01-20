Keke Palmer Cracks Up Twitter With Her ‘Sims’ Game Commentary

Somebody was just casually minding their social media business when they clicked on Keke Palmer‘s Instagram Live and got the gag of their life.

The Nope actress went on the social media platform to share her adventure on the online game The Sims. Palmer named her male companion Hakeem and was completely taken aback when her virtual spouse climbed into her bed before asking for a tryst.

“Yea, guess where we going? And you can sit there!” Palmer says to the screen while showing her Sims characters.

When Hakeem went and climbed his little virtual self into Palmer’s virtual bed, she was completely floored.

“Oh no! Oh no! Oh no!” she shouts before busting out laughing.

“Are y’all ready to see what happened? Are y’all ready to see what was said?” Palmer asks her viewers on Instagram Live. “Y’all ain’t ready to see what was said because this is ridiculous.”

I just casually click on @KekePalmer live and the sims is something else 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ThDfmVjKaD — D 🥶🔥 (@mightibe_) January 18, 2023

She then pans her phone back to her computer screen to show what virtual Hakeem had the audacity to ask her.

“Can I join in on the fun?” Hakeem asked.

Palmer had the choice to deny Hakeem, let him, or deny his advance but let him “watch.”

The X-rated aspect of the exchange sent Twitter for a loop and intrigued many who inquired what version of The Sims Palmer was playing.

“Wicked whims yall said? Anything else?” one user asked.

“Wait I have a Mac like her that doesn’t have a CD drive how tf do you get the sims nowadays?!?! 😭” added someone else. “I haven’t had it for years I’m so confused but wanna play.”

Palmer has been busy enjoying her pregnancy while keeping up with media appearances. She recently graced the red carpet for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The appearance came after Palmer’s baby moon vacation with boyfriend Darius Jackson as the happy couple awaits the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s nice to see Palmer keeping herself at ease with a little game of “Wicked Whims.”