Keke Palmer ‘Gangstered’ Her Way Into ‘Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Role

Keke Palmer is known to stay booked and busy, all thanks to her hustle and drive. Fittingly, the Nope star “gangstered” her way into her latest role.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 comes to Disney+ on Wednesday, and Palmer’s character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins will debut as the neighbor and friend of the main character Penny Proud, Insider reported.

The show’s creators, Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, had a ton of stars reaching out to them for roles once the revival series was announced. But leave it up to Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer to outlast the pack.

“Keke called me up when she read the announcement and said, ‘No way are you doing this show without me,'” Farquhar said. “So we had to.”

After a conversation, the creators decided Palmer, whose known for her charisma, flair, and relatability, would be a perfect addition to the new season. She also wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“She gangstered her way in,” Farquhar said.

“I forget about the origins of our new cast and how they just insisted that they were in the show. They just willed their way into the show.”

Chance The Rapper also secured a role in the new season after petitioning the creators. Others who are set to appear in the new season include Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., and Gabrielle Union.

Smith and Farquhar have been overwhelmed by all the A-list talent who have reached out. Sadly, not everyone made the final cut.

“Remember when Cardi B called us?” Smith said. “We couldn’t work it in her schedule.”

“Saweetie reached out to us via the hood,” he added, noting the “hood reps” who will contact them directly and say, “‘Hey man, this is Saweetie’s people.’ They said, ‘Call if you wanna her to be on the show?'”