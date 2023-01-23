WATCH: Keke Palmer Gushes Over 'Sacred' Love for Father of Her Baby, Boyfriend's Birthday

Keke Palmer is letting the world in on the “sacred” love she shares with her boyfriend and daddy-to-be Darius Jackson.

The Nope star took to Instagram over the weekend to wish Jackson the “happiest” of birthdays ahead of welcoming their first child. Palmer, who debuted her baby bump while hosting Saturday Night Live last month, posted a video clip showing her and Jackson enjoying a car ride.

“I can easily write long emotional posts for all my girls birthdays, but it’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you 🥴 because the love is so sacred,” Palmer captioned her post. “It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that only we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you.”

“Happiest Birthday to the best Aquarius, Darius, my guy! Let’s go Birds! 🦅,” she added.

The couple had been tight-lipped about their romantic relationship prior to announcing their pregnancy. However, once Palmer debuted her baby bump during her SNL opening monologue, Jackson followed up with a photo of the pregnant actress and teased their “2023” due date.

Palmer was elated to finally debut her baby bump after months of keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys—I’m gonna be a mom!” she said during her opening monologue.

Jackson works in fitness while pursuing an acting career. He grew up playing sports and attending Fresno State University on a football scholarship.

Jackson is the brother of actor Saraunas Jackson, who played “Dro” in Issa Rae‘s Insecure, Page Six reported. The show might’ve helped introduce him to Palmer. She met the actress at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day party in 2021 following Palmer’s brief cameo in season five of Insecure.

Palmer and Jackson went Instagram-official in August 2021 and kept their relationship private until announcing their pregnancy.