Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower

This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers.

The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump, and a pair of matching heeled suede boots. Jackson understood the assignment, wearing matching color beanie and khaki coat, with brown and tan plaid slacks.

Palmer shared a reel of her decorations, which were Disney-esque, with a romantic story book about their relationship, different party games, and Toy Story and Lion King toys scattered around.

In a post of more official portraits of herself with ackon, Palmer wrote, ““A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!”

In an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 25, Palmer shared she was expecting a boy, and that she may be giving birth in March after referencing her child’s potential astrological sign.

“Pisces are known to be very deep, very emotional creatures,” she said. “I don’t want to be too … tell it like it is…I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”

Palmer first announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live during her opening monologue, saying that “this has been the biggest blessing.

Palmer met Jackson started dating in 2021.