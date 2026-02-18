Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Keke Palmer Gets Real On How To Avoid Hollywood Burnout As A Multihyphenate Mother Palmer spoke about how she juggles motherhood with her expansive career.







Keke Palmer has found the key to avoiding burnout, which is crucial to her success across Hollywood.

While Palmer secures her lane on television, film, and even podcast hosting, the multihyphenate producer makes sure she can keep up with all her ventures. She spoke to People about how she manages her career on top of motherhood, joking that she becomes multiple people to complete her to-do list.

“There actually are three of me,” Palmer told the tabloid.

The “Nope” actress did acknowledge that her work is a lot to juggle. However, she remains intentional about staying present for the day-to-day.

“It’s a lot,” the 32-year-old continued. “I feel like after [having] my son, I’ve become even more intentional with what I choose to do. And how I choose to spare my time. I love everything that I do, but I think I’m always conscious to have a good team, to make sure that I can handle it all. And be able to organize it. Because it is a lot, but I do love it.”

Alongside her founding of KeyTV, Palmer recently added another item to her packed roster. Her new show on Peacock, “The Burbs,” has the media personality back on the small screen. As the show makes its own waves, Palmer has become a growing force in Hollywood.

The show is a remake of the 1989 film starring Tom Hanks. In the reimagined version, Palmer plays Samira, a new mother who moves into a mysterious neighborhood, where chaos rightfully ensues.

“It was actually kind of cathartic, because, well, the things that Samira was going through,” she shared.” Even with her relationship and how that was impacted by having a child. And then postpartum and how, you know, you’re trying to process things [while also being] so porous because you just [had] this human,” Palmer said. “I really related to a lot of that — and the horror behind it.”

However, Palmer prioritizes her job as a mother the most, as the experience also prepared her for the role. She makes sure to spend quality time with her son, 2-year-old Leodis, whom she lovingly calls Leo.

“The process of seeing him grow from being a little baby that didn’t speak to having words, opinions, and a personality is incredible,” said Palmer. “He’s teaching me, most importantly, how to relax and how to live. You know what I mean?”

While still reaching new heights in Hollywood, Palmer remains committed to all her roles as she dodges career burnout.

