Keke Palmer Among Hundreds Of Artists Invited To Join Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences

Keke Palmer has a new achievement that further solidifies her nickname as the “Big Boss” after being among hundreds of respected artists invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The “Nope” star joins Taylor Swift, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and more as the 398 artists and executives “who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures,” CNN reports. The new additions are seemingly a start for the Academy’s push for diversity and inclusion with 40% of the 2023 invitees identifying as women, 34% coming from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52% being international.

Many of those who received invitations have ties to the prestigious award show with 22 being Academy Award winners and 76 being Oscar-nominated.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority,” the Academy states.

The move comes after years of #OscarsSoWhite trending during the annual award show due to what many have deemed a lack of diversity among nominees and award winners. In 2012, an analysis from the Los Angeles Times found that Oscar voters were 94% white and 77% male at the time.

In 2021, an investigation found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the small group that hands out the Golden Globes, had no Black members. The revelation led to NBC pulling the awards off the air in 2022.

This year’s invites come in four branches which all included more women than men this time around. Branches include actors, musicians, casting directors, costume designers, makeup artists and hairstylists, and marketing and public relations.

Among the director’s branch, invitees include Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who took home Best Director this year for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The music branch includes Swift and David Byrne, and the executive branch invites include Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav and Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

“They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

