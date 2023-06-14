Keke Palmer Calls Out ‘Breast Milk Discrimination’ At Houston Airport

Keke Palmer is not here for the “breast milk discrimination” she endured while traveling through a Houston airport this week.

The “Nope” star sounded off on Twitter on Monday, June 12, after apparently being forced to throw out “over 160z” of breast milk.

“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood,” Palmer quipped.

“I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!!”

Palmer, who welcomed her son Leodis Jackson in February, wondered why the breast milk quarrel wasn’t a “crime.”

“I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢,” she added.

Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?? I’M A MOTHER for crying out… — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 12, 2023

Unfortunately, for Palmer and many breastfeeding moms, the TSA says breast milk “in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage,” while anything “in excess” of that must be “screened separately.”

This ruling likely resulted in the “Akeelah and the Bee” star having to throw out ounces of her breast milk. Fans of the actress joined her in calling out the strict rule.

“I’ve had this issue in soo many airports. TSA really needs to get it together,” one user wrote.

“Atlanta airport move weird like that too,” added someone else.

One Twitter user who reportedly worked for a major airline claims it’s “illegal” for TSA to throw out breast milk.

“Baby food and formula may exceed standards ounce restrictions. TSA and the airlines know better,” the user wrote.

Palmer has been sharing her motherhood journey on social media after welcoming her son earlier this year. Baby Leodis is the first for Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Earlier this month, Palmer shared a photo of her baby boy that cracked a joke at herself.

My baby caught me with my wig off 🤭 GM! pic.twitter.com/zWt6HbVgiD — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 7, 2023

The actress has maintained her high-profile celebrity status since entering motherhood and has compared herself to a “super saiyan” when it comes to how she’s crushing being a mom and working woman. Now Palmer just needs TSA to get in line with supporting breastfeeding moms.