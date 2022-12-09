Keke Palmer Preparing for Latest Starring Role...'Being A Mother'

Keke Palmer is posted up at home preparing for her latest role…being a mother.

The Nope star took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote the latest episode of her Baby This Is Keke Palmer podcast. Palmer sported a white bathrobe and her signature glasses while addressing her fans.

With the post coming amid her surprise pregnancy announcement on SNL, Palmer kicked off the video with a nod to the big news.

“Excuse the bathrobe,” Palmer joked. “I’m getting into character for my newest role — being a mother!”

Pregnancy jokes aside, Palmer purposed her post around the focus of her latest podcast episode, self-identity.

“It cut me off! But the episode from last week was about identity!” she captioned the post. “I had a great conversation with Jaleel White, and in general we covered what it’s like to break identities and certain roles in life that other people give you.”

“Let me know tho, what is a red flag to you and what is a simple human flaw? How do you decide to leave or give someone a second chance?” she continued. “Get into the podcast where relationship expert Kristie Overstreet gives some amazing tips on how to distinguish between the two.”

The promo post comes days after Palmer surprised SNL‘s live audience by debuting her baby bump during her monologue.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there’s some rumors going around,” Palmer said at the start of the show.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am.”

Palmer then opened up her jacket to reveal her adorable baby bump. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, followed up the big announcement with a photo showing a pregnant Palmer, teasing their 2023 due date.