Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow.

The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.

“That’s not my car in the back,” Keke wrote in the caption.

The video showed her sporting a green mini dress, pink sweater, and Gucci sneakers while dancing in front of a car parked on a residential block.

Keke looked happy to be free to dance and proudly display her baby bump after making the big announcement during her SNL opening monologue. Fans were surprised when Keke kicked off the show by addressing rumors that she is pregnant.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said.

While opening up her trench coat, Keke debuted her baby bump and let the world know she, in fact, is with child. Since announcing the pregnancy. Keke has enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, where the couple appeared elated for their first child together.

Jackson followed up Keke’s SNL announcement with a photo of the pregnant actress and teasing their “2023” due date. She followed up the big reveal with an Instagram post reflecting on how 2022 “has taken me for a ride.”

“And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God!” she wrote. “Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me.”

She also made sure to thank her boyfriend as they await their little bundle of joy.

“Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring.”

The Scream Queens star is always booked and is keeping up her busy schedule while preparing for motherhood.

She recently posted an Instagram video promoting her Baby This is Keke Palmer podcast and made sure to tell her fans she’s preparing for her latest role: “being a mother.”