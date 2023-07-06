Keke Palmer Posts A ‘Classy Clap-back’ In Response To Her Partner’s Public Shaming

Keke Palmer decided to finally speak out after her boyfriend shamed her publicly over a risqué outfit.

Twitter was set ablaze when Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, reposted a video from RNB RADAR of Palmer, wearing a see-through dress with a thong bodysuit underneath, being serenaded by Usher at his concert. He pointed out that she is a mom, causing fans to speculate that he didn’t approve of her outfit.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

While Twitter jumped to the Nope actress’ defense, the new mom spoke out in her very own way. On Instagram, Palmer posted more pictures in her outfit with the caption, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Fans were quick to defend Palmer’s choice of outfit, telling Jackson that he should be encouraging her as a new mom, rather than putting her down. “As a new mom it would be better for you to encourage her as she is building that confidence back,” one user said. Another compared Jackson’s comments to the risqué outfit worn by singer Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. “This dress that Ciara wore to the Oscars was even more risqué than what Keke wore. Yet look at Russell’s reaction,” the Twitter user said. “And these ones are even married! May our husbands not be the weapons fashioned for our de-baddification.”

Jackson doubled down on his comments, calling Palmer his “wife,” and saying he has “standards & morals to what I believe.”

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023