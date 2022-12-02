KeKe Palmer Keeps a Job With Doritos ‘Big Drip Energy’ Contest, KeyTV Network, and Hosting SNL

Legendary actress, singer, TV personality, and multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to dish on the new Doritos “Big Drip Energy” campaign and contest and teased the new content coming to her KeyTV Network.

As part of the partnership, Palmer is on a promotional campaign to show fans that Doritos packs some serious “BDE (Big Dip Energy)” with the release of Doritos Dips, a new line of flavorful dips they promise will amp up any meal.

The NOPE star dished on how happy she was to work with the brand she grew up loving and which flavors she’s been exercising her BDE with.

“I partnered with Doritos, and I was very excited, obviously, because Doritos is a brand we grew up with,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“It’s just kind of one of those things that we all know and love. And when they told me that they were launching this new dip and taking dip to another level, I was first of all gagged!”

Palmer’s favorite Doritos dipping flavors include Cool Ranch Jalapeno and Spicy Nacho, “which obviously is a play-off of some of the most popular flavors that we know and love when it comes to the chips,” she explained.

With Doritos expanding into the dip market, Palmer is excited to “upgrade my food” and take some signature party dishes to new heights.

“We’re not just talking about cheese, we’re talking about pizza wings, tenders veggies,” she said.

As part of the campaign, Doritos launched a contest where fans show off their BDE for a chance to win some amazing prizes. They announced the contest and Palmer’s inclusion on Instagram.

“Comment #BigDipEnergy and #Sweepstakes below, and share what food you’re dipping in Doritos Dips for a chance to win a decked out #DoritosDip kit,” they explained.

Palmer also dished on her newly unveiled KeyTV, her own official network where she plans to share new content made by diverse creatives from all walks of life.

“We built in a lot of content and a lot of original creators that have been doing work for a long time,” she explained. “Some that are very new, but nonetheless all deserve the opportunity in the platform to be seen and for their work to be acknowledged.”

The network just launched last month and has a scripted series called Hotel and an unscripted series called Make It Makes Sense. Palmer plans to release more original content in the coming months.

Palmer is currently busy preparing for her SNL hosting debut with musical guest Sza, and she teased what viewers can expect! Press play below to find out and hear all about Keke and Doritos’ BDE!