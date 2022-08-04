Kelis Says ‘Nobody Cried’ After Beyoncé Removed Her Sample From ‘Renaissance’ Album

Kelis isn’t stressed after Beyoncé silently removed her sample from her new Renaissance album.

The “Milkshake” songstress turned cannabis cuisine queen was vocal about her disapproval of her 2003 hit being sampled on Beyoncé’s recently released album. Now, Kelis is keeping that same energy after Bey decided to scrap the sample after catching wind of Kelis’ complaints.

The Shade Room captured screenshots of some of the comments Kelis left in response to BeyHive members who continue to shade the “Caught Out There” singer for speaking against Beyoncé.

When one critic asked Kelis if she was happy that her sample was removed from Bey’s seventh solo studio album, the Harlem native clapped back.

“Yes, I am actually. Nobody cried,” Kelis quipped.

One fan told Kelis they would be more than happy to be featured on Beyoncé’s new album, to which Kelis let them know she could care less.

“And that’s why you are you and thank God I am me,” she wrote in response.

One critic told Kelis she could go back to making her signature BBQ sauce which the Bounty and Full founder saw as “winning.”

Kelis has been under fire after posting a video rant explaining her quarrel with unknowingly being sampled on Beyoncé’s new album. Kelis took to Instagram last week ahead of the album’s release to explain how she had no clue she was sampled on the album and proclaimed it as an act of “thievery.”

In response, sources confirmed that Beyoncé decided to remove the sample from the album in response to Kelis’ complaints, Rolling Stone reports. Kelis was among the trio of public figures to fall victim to Beyoncé’s fan club, The BeyHive, due to speaking out against the chart-topping superstar.

Songwriter, Diane Warren, and former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, both faced backlash from Beyoncé fans who didn’t appreciate their shade toward the decorated singer.