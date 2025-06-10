News by Kandiss Edwards Kelis Leans On AI Schooling For Her World-Traveling Children Kelis says she has a general distrust of the formal education systems.







Grammy-nominated singer Kelis is using AI to educate her children.

The singer spoke with the hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast about her children’s education while being a world traveler. According to Kelis, she has a general distrust of the regimented education system. Furthermore, her lifestyle is not conducive to her children being in a brick-and-mortar institution.

“I’m not big on the system to begin with. I just never felt like it served us and was so adverse for me. My kids have been on tour with me since they were born,” she said.

Kelis believes homeschooling is the best option for her children who have passports “that rival anybody” and who travel “all around the world.” The “Milkshake” singer favors the AI-based school Fusion Academy for her two children, which allows them to excel at their own pace.

“It’s a new system, and it adjusts according to what he’s learning and what stage he’s at. So, it’s never just like brushing past something and being like, ‘OK, we got to get to the next stage.’ It’s not rushing him into anything, so if he’s excelling in writing or reading, he could be in fifth grade even though he should be in third or fourth grade,” she said.

The AI Problem

While traditional school systems are not perfect, AI education may not be the answer. Technology-forward schooling, AI programs included, has been implemented in hundreds of school districts around the country. Yet, the technology is truly flawed.

In May 2025, the New York Times reported on “AI Hallucinations.” The term references the inaccuracies generated by multiple artificial intelligence programs such as Open AI, DeepSeek, and Google. Because AI is reliant on information available on the internet, its responses are often an amalgamation of information. Hence, responses may come from unverified sources, non-peer-reviewed studies, or multiple entities relaying “fake news.”

The “hallucinations” are not an anomaly.

“Today’s A.I. bots are based on complex mathematical systems that learn their skills by analyzing enormous amounts of digital data. They do not—and cannot—decide what is true and what is false. Sometimes, they just make stuff up, a phenomenon some A.I. researchers call hallucinations. On one test, the hallucination rates of newer A.I. systems were as high as 79 percent,” the Times reported.

While the systems often include a disclaimer urging users to verify information independently, many do not.

It stands to reason that AI-based educational programs may also include multiple inaccuracies. Unfortunately, children are in the learning stages. With no foundational knowledge of new topics, many are unsure if the information that they have received is suspect. For Kelis, online schooling is working. Other homeschool parents are also relying on the technology. Needless to say, relying on technology alone may prove to be a disservice to educating children.

