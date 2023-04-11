Ken Frazier to Chair Transcarent Board of Directors

Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care announced today that industry leader Ken Frazier has been appointed to chair the company’s board of directors. This addition to the Board is a formative milestone for Transcarent. As one of the most influential Chief Executive Officers in healthcare, Frazier brings unmatched experience and business acumen to help shape Transcarent’s long-term growth strategy.

Ken Frazier recently served as the Executive Chairman of the board of directors of Merck, where he was President and Chief Executive Officer for a decade, from 2011 to 2021. He is currently the chairman of General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Initiatives, focused on creating a more proactive, affordable, and equitable system of care.

“Ken’s experience in healthcare and business is unparalleled. He’s a seasoned executive and has been a member of some of the most prestigious industry boards including Merck and ExxonMobil,” said Glen Tullman, CEO of Transcarent. “Ken’s decision to join our Board further validates Transcarent’s mission to solve the industry’s most challenging issues, including making it easy for employees and their families to access high-quality, affordable health and care and ensuring the costs are manageable for employers who pay for care.”

Frazier is also a tireless advocate for social justice and economic inclusion. He co-founded and currently serves as co-chair of OneTen, a coalition of leading organizations committed to upskilling, hiring, and promoting one million Black Americans who lack four-year college degrees into family-sustaining jobs, of which Transcarent is a member. OneTen is committed to facilitating a meaningful, measurable, and lasting impact on our nation’s goal of equal opportunity.

“I’m not sure there is a problem more pressing than the accessibility and affordability of health and care to the average American worker,” said Ken Frazier. “Having run one of the largest companies in the country, I can tell you that the continued rapid escalation of healthcare costs will squeeze out other critical investments we need to make in this country, from infrastructure and innovation for businesses to education and national security for the U.S. government. I’m excited to join the Transcarent Board and to be part of an organization that is uniquely positioned to not only improve health and care delivery, but will do so in a way that makes it more equitable for the individual as well as their employer.”