Kendra Robinson Drops Attorney Tips And How Yung Joc Supports Her Career

Closing attorney, real estate investor, and reality star Kendra Robinson is sharing tools for closing on a home and how her husband Yung Joc supports her thriving career.

The Love & Hip Hop star is known for keeping it real on reality television when it comes to her marital woes. With so much of her married life taking center stage on shows like LHHATL and Couples Retreat, many often forget Kendra’s wins in real estate.

Sitting down with BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s “The Culture Shift,” Kendra takes us back to her start as a criminal defense lawyer and how she made the transition to real estate closing attorney with the encouragement of Yung Joc, real name Jasiel Amon Robinson.

“The crazy thing about it is Jasiel actually encouraged me,” she shares. “He said, ‘you know what, you should probably go get a real estate license.'”

With Joc having witnessed how successful his sister became in real estate, he knew it was the way his wife should go.

“He played a big part in me turning my focus to real estate,” Kendra adds.

Now as a closing attorney and real estate investor, Kendra is passionate about supporting the next generation of homeowners and bringing them to closing day. She takes pride in sharing highlights from her clients signing the dotted line on their new homes.

“CLOSING DAY✨Sending a BIG Congratulations to @im_princecarter 🙌🏽We THANK YOU for trusting @rstitleandassociates with getting your client to the closing table,” she captioned a celebratory closing day post.

As part of her mission, Kendra hosts a homebuyers seminar and a homebuyers brunch where she aims to educate and inspire others to own their homes and properties—and potentially use her services to close a deal.

Also in this chat with BE, Kendra shares some useful tips for buyers and sellers in today’s housing market and foreshadows her plans for land development in Oklahoma City. Press play below for the full interview.

