News by Kandiss Edwards American Heart Association Raises CPR Awareness Using Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Kendrick Lamar's rap beef can be used to maintain heart beats.







The American Heart Association is using songs by Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé to help save lives.

The Grammy Awards aired on Feb. 2, with multiple Black artists taking home the night’s top honors. Kendrick Lamar was nominated for five awards for his hit single “Not Like Us.” The American Heart Association seized the opportunity to promote Hands-Only CPR techniques.

The organization took to its Instagram to seemingly shout out DJ Mustard, the producer of “Not Like Us,” and raise awareness.

“Mustard on the beat. And it could help you save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the rhythm of ‘Not Like Us.”

The organization followed up with another Grammy-winning song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

According to the organization, the song’s tempo is also perfect for Hands-Only CPR, at 110 beats per minute. After congratulating Beyoncé on her first Album of the Year Grammy, the caption urged readers to “crank up” “Texas Hold ‘Em” to save a life.

“Park your Lexus and throw your keys up, ’cause Beyoncé finally got that Album of the Year win. So crank up ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and remember that if you see a teen or adult collapse, Hands-Only CPR is your best chance to save their life.”

The American Heart Association’s decision to pair lifesaving information with the historical Grammy wins of Black artists is timely.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for all American adults. Black people account for 22% of all deaths due to heart disease, strokes, high blood pressure, and heart attacks, according to the CDC. Only 10% of cardiac arrest patients survive if the event occurs outside a hospital. The chances of survival improve with effective CPR techniques.

Learn how to effectively administer Hands-only CPR here.

