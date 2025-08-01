News by Kandiss Edwards Kendrick Lamar And Dave Free Launch ‘Project 3’ Full-Service Agency Kendrick Lamar launches 'Project 3 Agency'; the agency is co-owned with the rapper's longtime creative partner, Dave Free.







Kendrick Lamar launches Project 3 Agency, a branch of Lamar’s parent company, pgLang. The agency was started in conjunction with the rapper’s longtime creative partner and manager, Dave Free.

Project 3 is described as a full-service creative firm. Creatives will receive guidance and services in branding, content production, design, and strategy. The services are offered to both corporations and independents. Inspiration for the name, Project 3, reflects the trio of storytelling phases.

The new agency is designed to give opportunities to artists and creatives beyond their personal network. Those who have worked with Lamar and Free say that the new venture is less about hype and more about laying foundations for long‑term creative work. In an interview with Fast Company, Free discussed the work put into building Project 3.

Initially, the duo hoped that pgLang would be able to provide the “at service” experience. Unfortunately, the infrastructure was not in place.

“For us, it was like, how do we build foundational structures for the business so [we] can last long term versus trying to do too much at once and being bogged down,” said Free. “And as we developed, we didn’t want to alienate ourselves from commercial business. We wanted to figure out a way to walk hand in hand with these companies and give them information, but also learn as we’re working with [them].”

July 31, Project 3 dropped a short video on YouTube as a teaser for the company.

He added that they wanted to work alongside brands in a mutually educational way. Project 3 Agency officially began after pgLang acquired Frosty, an internationally recognized creative studio with a global team of 30, which had partnered with Lamar’s team on numerous projects.

Under pgLang, Lamar and Free have earned six Cannes Lions awards, including Independent Agency of the Year in 2023. Their portfolio includes work with brands such as Chanel, Calvin Klein, Gatorade, and Cash App, along with headline production, including Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance.

Cornell Brown, a Project 3 executive, emphasized the team’s strength in blending cultural insight and visible impact.

“We have tentacles in so many places: touring, music, merchandising, art,” he said. “That gives us confidence in how we shape narratives for brands.”

Rather than chasing every opportunity, Lamar and Free are focusing on meaningful partnerships that respect storytelling and emotional depth. No specific clients have been announced yet.

