Temple University's New Course Examines Kendrick Lamar's Life, Influence, and Musical Legacy Kendrick Lamar is the inspiration behind a new course coming to Temple University.







Temple University will introduce a new course in Fall 2025 that explores Kendrick Lamar’s life and music, focusing on the state of Black culture.

Developed by Temple University Africology and African American Studies professor Timothy Welbeck, the course, titled “Kendrick Lamar and the Morale of M.A.A.D City”, uses the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist’s life and music as an academic resource, WHYY reported. Taking an Africalogical and Afrocentric approach, the class will examine the socioeconomic realities and cultural backdrop of Lamar’s hometown, Compton, California, as well as the state of Black culture that shapes the rapper’s work.

From his powerful 2016 Grammy performance to his headlining set at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Lamar has consistently used his platform to deliver raw, thought-provoking commentary on America’s treatment of the Black community. His Grammy-winning albums spark conversations that resonate long after their release, fueling ongoing debates about race, justice, and the country’s cultural landscape.

“Kendrick Lamar is one of the leading voices of his generation and has a keen ability to articulate various dynamics of black life and the quest towards self-actualization, and particularly also capturing the narrative of marginalization and rising from that,” Welbeck, a lawyer, professor, and fellow hip-hop artist, said.

Centering Black culture and hip-hop, the course will explore the roots of West Coast hip-hop and its influence on Lamar’s sound. As a Philadelphia native and hip-hop artist himself, Welbeck views the musical genre as a powerful lens for understanding generational voices, especially within the Black community, where hip-hop has long served as a look into challenging lived realities.

The course builds on familiar ground for Welbeck, who previously taught “Hip-Hop and Black Culture” at Temple. With this new class, he hopes students gain a deeper appreciation for Kendrick Lamar’s artistry and a broader understanding of hip-hop’s cultural significance on a global scale.

