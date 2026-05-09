Celebrity News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Kendrick Lamar And Dr. Dre Head Back To Their Alma Mater For Groundbreaking Ceremony The ceremony kicked off a redevelopment effort for the school, and both artists attended.







More than a decade after reshaping West Coast hip-hop, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre returned to their Compton roots on May 7. They were present at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus of Centennial High School in Compton, California.

The ceremony kicked off a redevelopment effort for the school, and both artists attended. Music producer and entrepreneur will.i.am joined the event, along with officials from the Compton Unified School District. According to Rolling Stone, district board president Micah Ali asked Dre to speak to students, faculty, and community members gathered for the occasion.

In his speech, Dre called the moment “full circle.” He reflected on his time at the school while stressing a broader mission focused on future generations. The Grammy-winning producer explained that the project is more than just construction; it is an investment in Compton’s youth and a promise to create opportunities for future innovators, engineers, and artists.

“Today is really nostalgic for me. Sometimes you hear that term ‘full circle.’ This is really a full-circle moment for me because I did actually attend this high school. Well, sometimes I attended. I was enrolled, I was here, sometimes. I’m making a commitment, and that commitment is to let go of the notion of giving back. Instead, I’m embracing the power of investing forward.”

Their appearance highlighted the strong connections both artists have with their hometown. Lamar, widely seen as one of hip-hop’s most influential lyricists, has often mentioned Compton in his music and public appearances. In 2016, the city honored him with the Key to the City for his cultural influence and for representing the community on a global scale.

Dre has also invested in educational and arts programs linked to Compton. In 2015, he committed royalties from his album “Compton” to projects that benefit the city, later donating $10 million to help build a performing arts center for local students.

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