Dr. Dre Joins The Billionaire Ranks On Latest Forbes List

Although he declared himself hip-hop’s first billionaire over a decade ago, Dr. Dre has now officially reached billionaire status, according to Forbes’ 2026 Billionaires List.

According to the new list, Dr. Dre ranks No. 3,332 among the world’s richest people, tying with figures such as Jared Kushner, Rihanna, steel magnate Richard Teets Jr., and others. Dre now joins what Forbes calls “an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold.”

Of the 22 billionaire entertainers the outlet has identified, nearly half have joined the ranks in the past three years. Dre also becomes just the sixth musician on the list, alongside Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Dr. Dre’s official entry onto the billionaire list comes more than a decade after he famously declared, “They need to update the Forbes list — sh-t just changed,” following the $3 billion sale of Beats by Dre to Apple with partner Jimmy Iovine, a deal that later became part of Apple Music.

Dr. Dre and Jay-Z are now the only two hip-hop figures among the billionaire ranks. Sean “Diddy” Combs was widely reported to have reached billionaire status in 2022, fueled by his liquor partnerships with Cîroc and DeLeón, Revolt TV, and his music catalog. However, a series of legal troubles, broken business deals, and lawsuits have since reduced his fortune, with estimates placing his net worth at $400 million or less as of 2024–2025.

Elon Musk tops the 2026 billionaire list for the second year in a row, with a record-breaking net worth of $839 billion. His fortune jumped by about $500 billion over the past year, fueled by rising valuations of Tesla and SpaceX, which is expected to go public in 2026. Musk is the first person to surpass $800 billion and is edging closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

Google cofounders Larry Page ($257 billion) and Sergey Brin ($237 billion) rank No. 2 and No. 3, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($224 billion) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($222 billion), rounding out the top five. Donald Trump’s net worth also rose 27% to an estimated $6.5 billion after returning to office, placing him at No. 645 globally.

