“I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie.” That line set up a Toronto Chinese Restaurant for unexpectedly increased sales amid the beef of a hip-hop battle between two heavyweights.

According to City News Everywhere, after Compton recording artist Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise diss record toward Toronto superstar Drake, a Chinese restaurant that Lamar name-dropped in the song has seen not only business increase but received more positive ratings on local review sites. The song “Euphoria” has set the internet ablaze as the two hip-hop heavyweights are going back and forth on record.

The owner of New Ho King in Toronto was amazed to learn about the viral song’s mention and has benefitted from Lamar’s mention. He said the ratings have been increasing, and the chef will be busy because the rapper included the restaurant in his song.

A customer admitted to visiting the restaurant because of Lamar.

“I came all the way from Arkham just to see this fried rice. Man, Kendrick Lamar, you gotta pay respect to K. Dot, man. Since he dropped the dish dry, I was like, I gotta visit this place.”

For those who may be clueless about how we got here, Lamar dropped a line several weeks ago in producer’s Metro Boomin song featuring him and Future, “Like That.” The song, which shot up to No. 1 on Billboard, is a reference to rapper J. Cole looping Lamar and Drake together as the top three emcees (in Drake’s song, “First Person Shooter,” saying, “We the Big Three”), unexpectedly, Lamar said, “Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me.” That line set off the beginning of the “beef.”

Initially, J. Cole released a song, “7 Minute Drill,” dissing Lamar, but shortly after doing so, he removed the song from his album and apologized, saying it didn’t fit with his spirit. Drake responded by dissing Lamar in two tracks, “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Although the latter was pulled due to an unauthorized A.I. version of Tupac’s voice appearing on the song, Lamar responded with “Euphoria,” which mentions New Ho King.

On May 3, Lamar shocked hip-hop fans everywhere when he released another diss record, “6:16 in LA,” further annihilating his rival.