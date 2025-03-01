Video Goes Viral Of Kendrick Lamar Taking To UCLA Class In 2022

A TikTok user recently posted a video clip of Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar participating in a class at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) in 2022.

The clip was posted by alevsimkofff, who told the world that the “Not Like Me” lyricist was taking a class at the famed school like a regular student. It shows Lamar looking like a typical pupil attending class, sitting at his desk, looking at his mobile phone, and looking attentive.

The clip was titled “pov: just a normal day at UCLA,” with the caption saying, “No one believes me 😂 #kendricklamar #kendricklamaredit #rap #ucla #celebrity #storytime #cantbelieveit #viralvideo #pourtoi #mdr #fyp #fy ”

The clip went viral, with close to two million people loving the post, close to 8,000 comments, nearly 100,000 TikTok users saving the clip, and 125,000 users forwarding the clip to others.

After Alevsimkofff posted the clip, she left a comment stating that she didn’t know who he was at the time (the photos were taken in 2022), and people asked him for photos, and even though she did not know who he was, she decided she’d take some photos herself. She explained that someone informed her later of who Lamar was. She also states that she may take the clip down because she doesn’t know if “sharing it is the right thing to do.” But the post is still up and collecting views.

“This was in 2022; he was incredibly kind and humble. I didn’t realize who he was at that time –I just saw people asking for photos, and I took some too. It wasn’t until later that someone told me who he was. I might take this post down since I don’t know if sharing it is the right thing to do.”

