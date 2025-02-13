News by Kandiss Edwards Kendrick Lamar’s Streams Rise 175% Due To The ‘Halftime Effect’ Kendrick Lamar performed songs from his newest album GNX and which earned him a 175% increase in Spotify streams.







Kendrick Lamar’s streams increased by 175% less than a week after his Super Bowl LIX performance, according to Spotify.

The streaming service posted the boost in sales to its Instagram account. Along with the increase in overall streams, 10 of Lamar’s songs from his setlist saw up to a 430% rise in plays.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist’s song increases span multiple albums, with many coming from his latest project, GNX:

“Not Like Us” +430%

“Humble” +300%

“All the Stars” (with SZA) +290%

“Man at the Garden” +260%

“DNA.” +260%

“Euphoria” +260%

“Squabble Up” +230%

“Peekaboo” (feat. AzChike) +230%

“Luther” (with SZA) +170%

“TV Off” (feat. Lefty Gunplay) +170%

SZA, Lamar’s special guest for the performance, also saw an 80% increase in sales.

The “Halftime Effect,” as it’s called by Spotify, is a natural occurrence for performers who take the stage in front of an audience of about 150 million spectators, both in the stadium and at home. Still, Lamar’s decision to perform tracks from his newest album, released just three months earlier on Nov. 22, before his Super Bowl performance, was a risky one.

Lamar, a rapper, gambled on his ability to entertain and captivate an audience without relying on some of his most popular songs. To some, the performance was a striking critique of America’s relationship with its Black citizens, while others found it less entertaining.

Regardless of opinions, the Father Time rapper achieved his goal of bringing massive viewership numbers to the event. According to Billboard, the Samuel L. Jackson-narrated performance art piece was the most-watched in Super Bowl history. The event attracted 133.5 million viewers, slightly surpassing Michael Jackson’s 133.4 million viewers.

R&B legend Usher Raymond was the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which also made history and received a boost in sales due to the appearance.

The “Yeah” singer’s total streaming numbers rose 550%, according to Spotify. He also gained a 1,200% increase in monthly listeners on Apple Music.

RELATED CONTENT: Kendrick Lamar Rocked Custom Jacket By British-Jamaican Designer During Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show