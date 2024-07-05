Culture by Shanique Yates Kendrick Lamar’s Powerful Juneteenth Pop Out Concert Performance Unites LA Gangs, Pledges $20K To Charities Kendrick Lamar continues to capitalize off his Juneteenth Pop Out concert's impact on the community with a $20,000 donation to LA-based charities and community initiatives.









Kendrick Lamar is the gift that keeps on giving back!

The Los Angeles native has not only used a rap feud with Drake to unify his community, but he and his team of collaborators have also used their platforms to give back hugely. His latest initiative includes a $20,000 donation to local charities and good neighborhood causes.

During his and pgLang’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert, Lamar took the stage at LA’s Kia Forum Center. He delivered a riveting performance that ended with the unification of rival gangs in the city, a moment that is unheard of. At one point, the “Rich Spirit” emcee was also joined by fellow LA artists, who took a pledge to pour back into 20 LA-based charities and community initiatives.

“We haven’t seen this type of Unity on the West since we lost our brother Nipsey Hussle,” said Hinshaw. “As Dot said on stage, this moment was bigger than a back and forth; it was about supporting each other and showing the world that we could come together for a greater cause. All of these organizations play a pivotal role in developing our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward.”

Among the organizations on the receiving end of Lamar and company’s good deeds are Alma Backyard Farms, both the Carson and Los Angeles Boys & Girls Clubs, DREAMHAUS LA, Safe Place for Youth, Compton G.irls Club, and a host of other groups that have a history of supporting people within Lamar’s native neighborhood of Compton.

“We would like to thank pgLang and Free Lunch for recognizing their roots and supporting g.irls from the hood,” said Compton G.irls Club founder and executive director Chrystani Heinrich. It’s refreshing to know that Kendrick always comes back to the community to support the next generation.”

Nearly 30 contributing LA artists who joined Lamar on the stage during the Juneteenth Pop Out concert are a part of this community initiative, including fellow LA native and “Not Like Us” collaborator Mustard, Dom Kennedy, Roddy Ricch, Blxst, Bino Rideaux, Dr. Dre, Kalan.FrFr + G Perico, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

“The Pop Out concert had a significant impact on the city, unifying West Coast hip-hop, providing a platform for emerging talent, celebrating Black culture, and revitalizing the local music scene,” said Mustard. “It garnered global attention but also allowed us artists to give back to different programs based around South L.A. and put L.A. back in the driver’s seat for music, something that’s been long overdue.”

Lamar’s commitment to using the holiday to bless the community continued during the Fourth of July when he dropped the highly anticipated visual for his “Not Like Us” track. The video featured Mustard, his family, as well as longtime friends and fellow musicians Jay Rock, Tommy the Clown, DeMar DeRozan, Ab-Soul, and Schoolboy Q, who were also among the people who joined him on stage during the Juneteenth Pop Out concert.

