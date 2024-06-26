Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’ Eligible For Grammy Nomination

Kendrick Lamar could further solidify his rap battle win against Drake if his chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us” wins a Grammy.

The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently opened up about the possibility of Kendrick getting nominated and winning a Grammy for his Drake-aimed diss track. According to Mason, the Billboard #1 meets all the criteria to receive a nomination in one of the Rap categories.

“Obviously, it’s a hot record,” Mason told TMZ while outside LAX Airport. “It’s amazing artistry. Great writing talent in that record. It’s incredible. And you got artists that’ve been nominated before and Kendrick has seen success with the organization.”

“I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be,” he added.

When it comes to making the list of nominees, that’s a decision that falls on the Academy as a whole.

“It’s all about the quality of the record and if the members like it, they’ll be nominated,” Mason confirmed.

Considering the scathing nature of the diss track and its lyrics, which accuse Drake of liking younger women in addition to being a “Certified Pedophile,” the paparazzi wondered if the Academy would be willing to award a song with such searing content.

“I think the voting members of the Academy appreciate greatness. Appreciate what’s hot,” Mason said after doubting “Not Like Us” wouldn’t receive a nomination.

The diss track is so “relevant,” Mason noted, it would be hard to deny its Grammy nominee ability.

“It’s impacting on so many levels with so much creativity and talent. I’d like to believe that the Academy members recognize that and they do appropriately,” he said.

As for the possibility of an official diss track category in the future, Mason said anything is possible, with the approval of the Academy members.

It’s the latest possible breakthrough for Kendrick after breaking the internet on Juneteenth with his “Pop Out” concert where he performed “Not Like Us” five times in a row to a sold-out crowd. Los Angeles hometown hero Dr. Dre helped introduce the song before Kendrick and the audience rapped it repeatedly word for word.

“Not Like Us” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, garnering Kendrick’s fourth No. 1 and 15th Top 10 hit. The Compton native took over his city over the weekend while filming the visuals for “Not Like Us,” which fans are anticipating.

