Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kendrick Lamar Rocked Custom Jacket By British-Jamaican Designer During Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Lamar wore the red, white, and blue statement piece from Martine Rose.







Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was one for the books and looks. The “Not Like Us” rapper rocked a leather jacket by famed British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose.

The red, white, and blue statement piece aligned with the show’s patriotic color scheme. While the designer is not American, she brought to life Lamar’s vision of showing what Black people and culture have done for this country.

The jacket infused the American flag colors and featured a word tied to Lamar and his latest album, GNX. Written on its front was the word “Gloria,” which is also the final track title of the LP. In the song featuring Sza, Lamar raps about a woman of the same name. However, according to Genius, the name is more of a metaphor for his rap glory.

“Gloria, which means “glory” in Spanish, becomes a personification of rap glory—his “pen” and the artistic journey it represents,” described the music information platform. “The relationship described symbolizes his intimate and often conflicted bond with his art, reflecting its power to uplift and consume him.”

He also paired Martine’s starring piece with other items that nodded to his lyrics. Lamar also wore a lower-case “a” chain from Tiffany & Co. Many deemed the chain could represent his media company, PG Lang, and its logo. However, others may have perceived it as a nod to his “a minor” lyric from “Not Like Us,” which alludes to Drake’s alleged dating choices.

The rest of his outfit included flare jeans from Celine and a backward hat. However, Lamar has worn pieces from Rose before, carrying this tradition all the way to one of his biggest stages.

The decision to feature the work of a modern Black designer aligned with the show’s theme; the performance also had a Black Uncle Sam, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, and crip-walking dancers to showcase a new form of national pride. With this, Lamar backed his initial notion that rap’s influence goes beyond the music.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” expressed the Grammy-winning artist back when he was announced as the Super Bowl headliner, re-shared by People.

For those who want to rock something similar by the hot designer, Rose has numerous track jackets in stock to embody the brazen rapper.

RELATED CONTENT: Protester Who Performed With Kendrick Lamar Gets Lifetime Ban From NFL Stadiums



