News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Texas Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Keeping Girlfriend Against Her Will For 6 Months Kenneth Leon Wright is facing two felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family member







In Houston, a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged after being accused of holding his girlfriend against her will for about six months.

According to KHOU, Kenneth Leon Wright is facing two felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family member. He allegedly threatened to kill the young woman if she tried to leave the residence, according to officials. She was there for about six months.

Police officers also stated that the apartment’s windows were boarded up.

The woman attempted to leave Wright’s home two days before being rescued by police officers. When she tried to flee, she was caught by Wright. He allegedly assaulted her by striking her in the face several times.

They also said that when the victim’s sister tried to call her, Wright snatched the phone and hung up the call.

He is currently in prison, with a bond set at $75,000 for the aggravated kidnapping charge and $25,000 for the family assault charge.

6 Action News reported that the woman was hidden in the apartment in a place where she would not have been discovered. Shenita Carter, the victim’s sister, spoke to the media outlet about her sister being held against her will.

“[It’s] disgusting, sad the fact that this is how she had been living,” Carter said.

Although Wright would bring the woman around the family, her sister never revealed where she was staying. She visited the family earlier this month.

“He would not give us the address,” Carter explained. “He would only bring her to my mom’s house.”

Carter said that her sister eventually phoned her and claimed that Wright was abusing her. Their mother was able to track down the address and called police officers to conduct a welfare check. After the police arrested Wright, Carter said she went to the apartment and got a chance to see how her sister was allegedly living.

She said the front door was locked from the outside, and her sister didn’t have a key.

“The windows have nails on them,” Carter said.

A report by ABC Houston affiliate KTRK stated that the media outlet spoke with a woman who claimed to be Wright’s girlfriend and said that he was taking care of Carter’s sister, and that she was there of her own free will.

Carter acknowledged that Wright was paying her sister’s rent and food, but still claimed he was allegedly abusing her and locking her in the apartment as well.

RELATED CONTENT: Grass Grievance: Homeowner Jailed In Weird Battle With HOA