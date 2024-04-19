FLEWED OUT: Kenneth Petty Granted Permission To Go Tour With Nicki Minaj

Kenneth Petty petitioned a Los Angeles court to accompany his wife, rapper Nicki Minaj, on her international Pink Friday 2 World Tour and won.

On April 15, trusted Los Angeles County court reporter Meghann Cunniff posted the case to her X app account. Petty needed to request permission because he’s listed as a sex offender and is on probation under house arrest currently. On April 16, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald granted the rapper’s husband’s request.

“New tonight: Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is asking a federal judge for permission to travel internationally for the Pink Friday 2 World tour. He’s currently on probation out of Los Angeles federal court for failing to register as a sex offender,” Cunniff penned on the X app before posting the actual case document.

“Good news for Nicki Minaj: Her husband is now legally authorized to accompany her on her Pink Friday 2 world tour. Judge Michael Fitzgerald in Los Angeles signed the travel order today for Kenneth Petty, who is on federal probation for failing to register as a sex offender.”

Minaj’s husband’s filing read, “Defendant Kenneth Petty (‘Mr. Petty’), by and through counsel, hereby applies to the Court for an Order allowing him to travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes. Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare.”

Additionally, the prosecution didn’t have a position either way on Petty’s international travel plans, but his probation officer didn’t object to the proposed trip. The embattled registered sex offender will be required to check in with his probation officer, forward travel plans, and maintain contact with law enforcement throughout the duration of the international leg of Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

“The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position. Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and has no objection to the travel request,” the motion read.

The filing lists the countries the Petty family will visit during the Pink Friday 2 Tour: Denmark, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Romania, Austria and Sweden.

Minaj’s international leg of the tour began on April 12. The “Monster” rapper posted pictures from her Montreal stop on April 17.

The Queens-bred femcee also posted adorable pics of her son, affectionately called Papa Bear, herself and her husband.

It is also important to note that Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour is the highest-grossing tour by a female rap artist in history.