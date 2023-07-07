Kenny Burns, The Business Mogul Behind Celebrity Brands

“Who is Kenny Burns, and what does he do?” is a question often asked and the answer is, “What does Kenny Burns not do.”

He’s seen among the likes of Drake, or in conversation with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and intersecting with other notable names, but you may have to do some digging on the internet to understand his influence outside of the memorialization of his many accomplishments on which tells a deep success story.

From his inspirational posts on Instagram to his weekly podcast, “The Kenny Burns Show,” where he has coined the phrase, “The Dream is Real,” Burns is an influential business mogul.

After working with many musical greats, Burns went on to collaborate with Sean’ P. Diddy’ Combs to launch REVOLT TV, Apple Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila.

Burns decided to take the leap into the spirits world and invest in brands as an investor and advisor for Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest-growing American Whiskey in US history. After testing the water, he moved on to invest in LS Cream Liqueur and Spearhead Group, the first African-made spirits company comprised of Vusa Vodka and Bayab Gin. And this is truly the beginning.

His consistency is a constant thread in his work ethic, choice of words, friendships and marriage.

“Respect relationships, that’s the only thing you have in this business, money is whole another opportunity, but respect and relationships are the foundation in your personal life, in business, and we got to get back to that,” expressed Burns during his recent Funky Friday Podcast interview with Cam Newton.

“I’m not here to wake up and find the sh*t to talk about; I tell the truth, I tell my story, and people respect that.”

From mainstream consumer brands such as Grey Goose Vodka, Heineken, Puma, Hennessy and entertainment brands like Amazon, executives of various industries trust Burn’s vision and his work ethic

The dream is real because Burns strategically worked for it, keeping his integrity intact.

