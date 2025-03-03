Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Morgan State Wrestling On Rise Under Olympic Gold Medalist Kenny Monday The program has doubled its win total in two years since Monday took over the resurrected wrestling program.







Nearly three years ago, Morgan State University announced Olympic gold medal-winning wrestling champion Kenny Monday as its new men’s wrestling coach—and the results have been promising.

According to WBAL TV, Monday was the first Black wrestler ever to win the gold medal when he took the prize at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. Four years later, he won a silver medal in Barcelona.

When Morgan State decided to resurrect its wrestling program, it made sense to offer Monday the coaching position.

“I got approached about it the first time. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready to be a head coach to D1 level,’ but then I did a deep dive and really thought about it, really did a soul search and kind of prayed about it,” Monday told the outlet. “I think it made sense for me to take this program on, and I think my legacy probably had a bigger impact on the program and getting kids to compete, so I just thought it was a godsend.”

With Monday’s leadership and direction, Morgan State recorded two wins in his first year as the wrestling coach. Now, after another year of leading, the university has five victories.

The second-year coach used former NFL player Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders as inspiration after seeing what he had done as an inexperienced college coach to revitalizing programs at Jackson State University and now the University of Colorado Boulder.

“Looking at the success of Deion, and I’ve met him a few times, and just kind of seeing what he brought to the college, the HBCU, and the world. So, I draw from that, from his success, and I look at it like read some of the things he says, and he’s a winner. Above all else, Coach Prime is a winner. He has won all of his life, kind of like me. So, I can relate to his story a little bit. Being a world champion, I can relate to his story and being able to share that knowledge with young African American kids is really, really impactful.”

