Morgan State University’s Acrobatics & Tumbling Team Is First To Perform Advanced Move In Competition

Morgan State University may already be known as the first HBCU to have a Division 1 acrobatics and tumbling team. However, the team just earned another first for performing an advanced skill in competition.

When the team’s coach, Regina Smith, first encouraged the athletes to try a two-feet split with a straddle hold, they called her “crazy,” according to The Baltimore Banner. However, members Rayla Buckner and Lauren Perkins decided to at least practice the skill never-before-completed at a competition. The routine features Perkins holding Buckner overhead, performing a handstand ahead of Perkins entering a split.

While it took a month of training, they felt comfortable enough to perform the skill during their Feb. 2 meet. The history-making move garnered attention from sports enthusiasts and onlookers alike. It has racked up over 1.2 million likes on TikTok after ESPN reposted the footage.

Smith, got the idea from another school’s submission. Believing her team could accomplish it, too, she consulted with strength and conditioning staff at the Baltimore HBCU about a potential duo on their roster. With Perkins and Buckner up for the task, the team knew they had a chance to make history.

“We knew that it was an opportunity to be the first ones to say they ever did it, and to have two Black girls do it, I mean, why not,” explained Smith to the news outlet.

“It’s not for me, it’s for Morgan State to have that under their name and for these young athletes to have that in the history books.”

Bucker and Perkins had to work on their flexibility and physical capability to ace the move safely. Buckner began more hip flexor strength exercises, while her partner included hamstring physical therapy. The dedication paid off, despite the women athletes making it look easy, according to some comments.

Smith added, “I hope people see that we are more than just that split, but we embody a whole other level of Black girl magic.”

Morgan State is only one of 13 schools to have a Division I acrobatics and tumbling team. The sport incorporates elements from both artistic gymnastics and competitive cheerleading.

The team is hoping for a winning season as well, in addition to more supporters at their meets. Their next meet is against Presbyterian College on Mar. 9.

