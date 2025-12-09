Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kentucky Rep To Reintroduce The Justice For Breonna Taylor Act Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey is renewing his effort to pass the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which would ban no-knock warrants nationwide.







Kentucky Rep. Morgan McGarvey has announced he will reintroduce the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which aims to ban no-knock warrants permanently.

The Congressman shared the news on Dec. 8, noting he will formally reintroduce the bill on Dec. 10, WHAS11 reported. Named for Taylor, who the Louisville Metro Police killed during a botched 2020 raid, the legislation would prohibit no-knock warrants nationwide.

“We are lining up bipartisan support across the aisle,” McGarvey said. “This is something we’ve done in Kentucky. When I was in the general assembly, the general assembly passed a ban on no-knock warrants. And I think we can show how we came together in Kentucky to keep people safe and use it as a template for the rest of the country to continue to make sure everybody is safe as well.”

Although Kentucky banned no-knock warrants statewide with Senate Bill 4 in 2021, the newly reintroduced legislation aims to outlaw them nationwide. McGarvey pointed out that Sen. Rand Paul first introduced the measure in 2024, and it never advanced.

He will reintroduce the bill at the House Triangle in Louisville, joined by Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, along with Sens. Rand Paul and Cory Booker, and Reps. Yvette Clarke and Jasmine Crockett. While progress in Washington can be slow, McGarvey said, his team is working to ensure lawmakers recognize how widely this issue can affect communities.

“That’s why we have Republicans and Democrats coming together saying, ‘Let’s look at this practice, let’s see if this is something that’s really necessary and if it’s actually keeping people safe,” he said.

The bill’s return comes more than a year after a federal jury convicted former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison of using excessive force with intent to kill for firing 10 rounds into the side of Breonna Taylor’s apartment during the 2020 raid. None of the bullets struck Taylor. In July, he was sentenced to 33 months in prison, despite the DOJ’s recommendation for a 1-day sentence. Hankison is currently held at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Two other former officers — Kyle Meany and Joshua Jaynes — still face federal misdemeanor charges tied to the case. Jaynes is charged with conspiracy and falsifying records, while Meany is accused of giving a false statement to federal investigators.

